Who is SECRET NUMBER? The multicultural group making a comeback with ‘Fire Saturday’

Out to take over your playlists with a ‘Fire Saturday’, rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER has returned with new music. Originally it was composed of 5 members, Jinny, Denise, Soodam, Dita and Léa. Recently 2 new members were added to SECRET NUMBER. Zuu and Minji have joined the group for this comeback, while member Denise is on a hiatus.

SECRET NUMBER’s latest release, ‘Fire Saturday’ comes after almost a year since the group’s debut on May 19, 2020 with their single album ‘Who Dis?’ and follows their last release, single album ‘Got That Boom’. A more retro vibe to it, ‘Fire Saturday’ has a colourful representation of the six girls who showcase their various charms over a fun beat.

The group’s members consist of Léa who takes SECRET NUMBER as her second debut after being a part of ‘Skarf’ from 2011-2014 as Hana while Jinny was a YG Entertainment trainee for 5 years and even participated in ‘Produce 48’, placing 69th.

Debuting under VINE Entertainment, SECRET NUMBER is gaining attention among K-pop fans, also winning multiple Best Rookie awards in the last year. The same has reflected in their numbers as the music video for ‘Fire Saturday’ quickly became the fastest music video on the channel to cross 1 million views. It currently stands at over 2 million within 24 hours of its release. Previously, the group’s debut video for ‘Who Dis?’ crossed more than 5 million views in a day.

Check out the refreshing and retro ‘Fire Saturday’ music video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TWICE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and more; Here’s the K pop comeback schedule for October

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.