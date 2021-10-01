Who is Shinhwa? The myth, the legend and the longest running Kpop group

As K-pop gains footing with the rest of the world’s music and crosses generational, lingual and any other barriers, we come back to look at some of the earlier days when a certain few ruled the industry and spread their influence far and wide. Shinhwa was one of them as Eric Mun, Lee Min Woo, Kim Dong Wan, Shin Hye Sung, Jun Jin, and Andy Lee got together under SM Entertainment to become one of the first generation idols.

It’s no joke that a group made up of six men has survived so many years of being together, all through their teens, tweens, adulthood, military enlistments, marriages, and more. Debuting on May 9, 1998, Shinhwa released their first studio album. Today, the legendary discography of Shinhwa consists of a total of thirteen Korean studio albums, one Japanese album, and numerous compilation albums.

As all the members shifted to Good Company in 2004, they embarked on solo careers while also completing their mandatory military service, except for Shin Hye Sung who was exempt because of his injuries. After their return, the establishment of Shinhwa Company came into effect, allowing the group to work together once again as Eric Mun and Lee Min Woo became the co-CEOs while the rest took their place as shareholders.

Individually, they have released more music and taken to acting as well as establishing their agencies, Shinhwa has stayed relevant, selling out tours, albums, and more.

The sextet has survived military enlistment break (becoming the first K-pop group to do so), company changes, legal battles over their name, and so much more than confining their decades-spanning legacy in some short sentences would not seem enough.

Now, in the 24th year since their launch in March 1998, having celebrated their 21st debut anniversary with a special release followed by a concert and more, the boys, now men, have not stopped and they don’t seem to have any plans to as they gain more fans and widen their musical spectrum each day.

