Who wants to steal Ahn Bo Hyun from BLACKPINK's Jisoo? Singer declares My Name actor as her ideal type

Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK's Jisoo have been all over the internet for the revelation of their relationship for the past few weeks. Fans have been gushing over Ahn Bo Hyun's charming personality saying Jisoo is in good hands. However, singer MINSEO is gaining attention after she revealed that her ideal type is the My Name actor. Here's what she has to say about him.

Who wants to steal Ahn Bo Hyun?

Singer MINSEO recently appeared in a South Korean variety show and opened up about how she liked her man. The singer revealed that the See You in My 19th Life star is her ideal type and has been gaining attention ever since. The host replied, "Wait but that person is already taken" And another added, "Are you ready to take this as a challenge?", The former added, " To steal him?". MINSEO was just describing her type from South Korean actors but after hearing this she replied, "Want me to try?". All three burst into laughter as she joked about the challenge question. The host asked if she would be able to see him, to which she replied, "Of course not". The singer answered the questions displaying her witty responses as she's known for her humor and singing talent.

Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK's Jisoo

On August 3, the two stars gained massive attention for relationship rumors as their alleged photos together outside Jisoo's house were reported by a South Korean media outlet. Later that day, their management agencies confirmed that the two were seeing each other and asked for fans to show them love and support. Fans have been showering Ahn Bo Hyun with praise and compliments for his mannerisms seen in the photos with Jisoo and were convinced that he is the best fit for her.

About MINSEO

MINSEO is a South Korean singer under Bill Entertainment, her full name is Kim Min Seo. She debuted in the year 2018 with the album Wonderful Dreams she was nominated as the Best New Female Artist at Melon Music Awards in the same year. She appeared in the K-drama called Imitation alongside Jung Ji So, Lee Jun Young, ATEEZ' Yunho, Park Ji Yeon, and many more. She has sung OSTs for K-dramas like King the Land, In the Interest of Love, Love is for Suckers, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, The Tale of Nokdu, and many more.

