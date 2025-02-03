Who was Barbie Hsu? Wife of DJ Koo, Meteor Garden star and ex-partner of businessman Wang Xiaofei passes away at 48

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of death

Barbie Hsu, also known as Big S, was a Taiwanese actress and singer whose career left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The artist’s sudden demise has left the entire community in shock and created a gaping hole that can never be filled. On February 3, 2025, Barbie Hsu passed away due to influenza-induced pneumonia at the age of 48. She was on a trip with her family in Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays when the incident occurred.

However, let us look back at the incredible career she had and the immense talent that will continue to inspire many even after she is gone.

Born on October 6, 1976, in Taipei, Taiwan, she began her artistic journey in the late 1990s as part of the pop duo S.O.S. (Sisters of Shu) alongside her sister, Dee Hsu. Their musical endeavors laid the foundation for Barbie's transition into acting.

In 2001, Barbie Hsu's portrayal of Shan Cai in the Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden catapulted her to fame across East Asia. The series, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers, resonated with audiences and solidified her status as a household name. Her compelling performance earned her accolades and a dedicated fan base.

Following the success of Meteor Garden, Barbie Hsu continued to showcase her versatility in the entertainment industry. She starred in the drama Mars in 2004 alongside Vic Chou, further cementing her reputation as a rising actress. Her filmography also includes notable works such as Corner with Love and Summer's Desire, where she further demonstrated her talent as an actress.

Advertisement

Beyond her acting career, Barbie Hsu ventured into hosting, appeared in various television programs, and participated in music projects. Along with her sister Dee Hsu, she hosted the shows Guess, 100% Entertainment, and Gourmet Secrets of the Stars. These projects highlighted her multifaceted talent and added to her legacy in the entertainment industry.

In her personal life, Barbie Hsu was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei from 2010 to 2021, and they had two children together. In March 2022, she married South Korean musician DJ Koo, known for his work with the K-pop duo CLON. Her vibrant personal and professional life left an enduring impression on fans and peers alike.