Who was Choi Sung Bong? Korea's Got Talent star who passed away in apparent suicide

Choi Sung Bong was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Seoul on June 20. The 33-year-old opera singer was suspected to have committed suicide, according to the Korean Police. However, the autopsy reports have not been made public. Who was Choi Sung Bong? Find here

Rise of Choi Sung Bong on Korea's Got Talent

Singer Choi Sung Bong participated in Korea's Got Talent and gained a lot of attention for his Ennio Morricone’s opera song Nella Fantasia performance. Choi Sung Bong revealed to the judges on the show that he was an orphan. He rose to fame and built a successful career in South Korea, he also had fans internationally. Choi Sung Bong signed with Sony Music Korea. He stood in second place in Korea's Got Talent losing to a dancer by just 280 votes. However, his tale of success was until when Korea's Got Talent featured him for Nella Fantasia but he did not give up and released music through local labels after separating from Sony Music Korea in 2011, and in 2014, he released the album Slow Boy. Choi Sung Bong also published a memoir in 2016 called Singing is My Life: A Memoir of My Journey from Homelessness to Fame.

Choi Sung Bong's Controversy and Response

In 2021, Choi Sung Bong was all over Korean media when he revealed he was suffering from colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. However, controversy arose when all of these claims were found to be false. Choi Sung Bong strongly denied the suspicions and made efforts to prove his diagnosis. It was eventually discovered that the evidence was fabricated as well. Furthermore, he was criticized for allegedly misusing the one billion won he received from fundraising for entertainment expenses. The opera singer came clean about his wrongdoings and apologized for his behavior. He left for the countryside to work in a restaurant. Before ending his life, he sent a message to his subscribers intending that he would be long gone when the message came out, and he sincerely apologized for his wrongdoings. He expressed deep remorse for his actions that had hurt so many fans and assured them that he had already refunded every single penny he received in the past two years. Choi Sung Bong ended the letter by saying he must pay for his sins with his life.

