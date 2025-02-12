Who was Kim Rieul? Designer known for BTS and MONSTA X's modern hanbok who passed away at 32

Kim Rieul, the celebrated hanbok designer known for dressing top K-pop idols such as BTS and MONSTA X, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. According to reports from Korean media on February 12, the designer, whose real name was Kim Jong Wong, died on Tuesday night. His family later confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating, "It is true that Kim Rieul passed away yesterday", as reported by Chosun Biz. However, the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Born in 1993 in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do, Kim Rieul made a major impact on the fashion world by blending traditional Korean artistry with contemporary design. His journey began in 2016 when he introduced his unique hanbok creations under the brand name ‘Rieul’. By infusing modern elements into Korea’s traditional clothing, he played a crucial role in making hanbok more accessible and appealing to a global audience.

His designs gained widespread attention in 2020 when he crafted hanbok-inspired suits for BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga. The outfits were featured during their performance at Seoul’s historic Gyeongbokgung Palace on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The stunning visual and cultural significance of the performance was loved by millions worldwide, amassing nearly 50 million views on YouTube and sparking renewed interest in traditional Korean fashion.

Kim Rieul’s influence extended beyond the K-pop industry. His designs have been worn by several well-known artists, including hip-hop legend Tiger JK, rapper and producer Zico, and the members of MONSTA X. Recognizing his remarkable contributions to the industry, Forbes named Kim Rieul in its prestigious Asia's 30 Under 30 list in 2023, highlighting his impact as a young leader shaping the future of fashion.

Beyond clothing, Kim ventured into unique collaborations that further showed his artistic vision. In 2023, he worked with luxury sports car manufacturer McLaren to incorporate traditional Korean ink wash painting into the design of a customized car, bridging the gap between fashion, tradition, and automotive craftsmanship.

Kim Rieul’s untimely passing has left the fashion industry, K-pop fans, and cultural enthusiasts mourning the loss of a visionary artist. As the world remembers his incredible talent and groundbreaking work, his designs will continue to inspire future generations of artists and fashion designers.