Who was Kim Sae Ron? All about Korean actor found dead at 24, known for roles in The Man From Nowhere and more

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Kim Sae Ron, a Korean actress born on July 31, 2000, was found dead at her house in the Seongdong district of eastern Seoul on the afternoon of February 16. She debuted as an actor in the Korean film A Brand New Life at the young age of only 9 years old. Since then, she has starred in multiple projects, continuing to take on roles in films and K-dramas alike. Learn more about her career below.

Kim Sae Ron's character in A Brand New Life is that of a girl of the same age as herself named Jin Hee who is left at an orphanage by her father. Jin Hee learns about being abandoned by her father but believes he will return one day. Amid multiple adoption attempts, she finally meets a new family who is happy to take her home. At the time, Kim Sae Ron became the youngest actress to be invited to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Following this, she was cast in more films, in child actor roles, earning her accolades throughout the country. These included participation in The Man From Nowhere in 2010, I Am a Dad in 2011, The Neighbor in 2012, and more. She also moved to Korean dramas like Listen to My Heart and The Queen's Classroom, all within the first few years of her acting career.

Moving agencies and looking for more work, Kim Sae Ron took on roles in shows like Secret Healer and The Great Shaman Ga Dooshim. Her last project was the Netflix series Bloodhounds, after which she took a break from her career due to a DUI incident. She pulled out of projects like Trolley after the backlash.



According to a Dispatch report, the actress was discovered deceased by her friend, who made a call to the police after Kim Sae Ron did not turn up for a pre-arranged meeting. The police confirmed her death and found no foul play. Investigation about the cause of death is said to be underway at the moment.