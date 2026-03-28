Who was Lee Sang Bo? Korean actor passes away at 44, family alerts police after discovering at home

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo has passed away. After initial reports of his demise surfaced on March 27, the star’s agency shared that they will be verifying the facts before confirming anything to the press. Later, his management team shared that he had indeed passed away a day before. It has been reported that he was discovered at his home around 12:40 p.m. on March 27

Lee Sang Bo passes away at 44

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo’s agency shared the following note confirming his demise as per Star News.

“Hello. This is KMG (Korea Management Group). We notify you of the passing of our agency’s actor Lee Sang Bo. We ask for your understanding in not being able to reveal the cause of death due to the request of his family. His wake is held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home, but we respectfully decline coverage and visiting for the protection of his family and request for cooperation. Thank you.”

Falsely accused of illegal dr*g consumption, in 2022, the star vowed to fight until the end and sue all those responsible for spreading misinformation about him. He revealed consuming prescribed medication for psychological stability after going through a difficult time personally following the passing of his father, as well as his sister and mother.

Born in 1981, Lee Sang Bo debuted through the KBS2 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-su, released in 2006. He initially promoted under the stage name Lee Bo Hyun before changing it to his birth name of Lee Sang Bo. His other works include Daughters-in-Law, Cruel Love, Private Lives, and Miss Monte-Cristo.

After being on a 2-year hiatus following the controversy, he returned with The Elegant Empire and is said to have been looking for his next project amid his untimely passing.

ALSO READ: Welcome to Waikiki 2 star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39, last Instagram update grabs attention