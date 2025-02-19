Who was Lee Yoo Joo? All about Infinite Challenge fame Korean yoga instructor found dead at 35

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean yoga instructor Lee Yoo Joo left the world on February 18 at the age of 35. The news of her tragic demise was shared by her yoga studio, Yogaum's members a day after, on February 19, as reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper. She was renowned in her sphere of physical exercise. She rose to fame with her expertise in yoga, leading to her running various yoga programs.

Her most memorable television appearance was her participation in Infinite Challenge. In the episode, she taught yoga to the cast of the show. Infinite Challenge is one of MBC's most popular variety shows, helmed by host Yoo Jae Suk, and aired from 2005 to 2022. She also spread awareness regarding the need for physical exercise through the YouTube show Unhateful Official Sister. Her impressive career as a yoga instructor fetched her various advertisement contracts.

She partnered with renowned brands such as Samsung and Libot to showcase her charm and appeal. Furthermore, she has authored a comprehensive guide to wellness, titled Home Yoga. As her main career she held yoga classes in her established yoga studio, Yogaum. The news of her demise and funeral details came from their side. They mentioned, "There will be no separate funeral and mortuary according to the wishes of the bereaved families, and the space where you can say your last greetings at the Yogaum operated by Yoo-joo will be operated until this Friday."

They further said, "Please pray that the soul of Lee Yoo Joo, who was beautiful and pure and brightened the world with a special talent, may rest in peace." It seemed like Lee Yoo Joo prepared her fans for her final farewell, by sharing a selfie on her social media account just a day before her passing, accompanied by a simple yet chilling caption, "Bye". With the news of her death the next day, fans finally got her message and expressed shock and grief.