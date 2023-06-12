Who was Park Soo Ryun? Korean musical actress and Snowdrop star who passed away at 29

On June 11, the late Park Soo Ryun passed away. She had just turned 29. Park Soo Ryun was on her way home when she fell down the stairs. She was taken to a hospital nearby, but she died of brain death there. It is said that her deceased family decided to donate her organs.

About Park Soo Ryun:

Since her debut in 2018, Park Soo Ryun has appeared in a number of musicals, including Il Tenore, Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved, Siddhartha, THE CELLAR, and Somehow Theater Festival. Specifically, she played her role in the musical 'The Days We Loved' last May, which made many fans disheartened significantly more as she was likewise expected to act in Jeju Island daily after the mishap.

Fans and co-actors reaction:

Hearing this news, fans took to her Instagram posts and expressed their sadness. Her musical co-actors also talked about her and said that she was the kindest and brightest soul who was always ready to help other people. They promised to take care of her family and ask her to watch over them from heaven as they succeed in their careers for her. Her real name is Young In and her co-actors all called her by her real name while expressing their grief.

Park Soo Ryun in Snowdrop:

Besides being a talented musical actor, Park Soo Ryun also made her drama debut with Snowdrop. Albeit a small role, she was extremely excited to be on the set of the JTBC historical drama and to act alongside Jung Hae In. She took to Instagram to share her experience with the actor on set. She showered praises for the actor as he took the time to get to know all the actors on set and interacted with her as well. She also expressed her excitement at being a part of a big production as well as a great cast, fans were happy to see her grow as an actor.

Park Soo Ryun as a musical actress:

Park Soo Ryun, in the Korean musical and play scene, is known for her roles in great musicals and plays. Fans have praised her for beautiful vocals, great acting skills and beautiful visuals. She has acted in Siddhartha, a play based on the original by Herman Hesse which is about the search for inner peace and enlightenment in a world where teachers are often wrong. Siddhartha's process is a similitude for an individual's internal quest for the significance of life, rapture, and satisfaction.