Who was Shinsadong Tiger: Producer behind EXID's Up & Down, Momoland's Bboom Bboom and more

Shinsadong Tiger was the man behind EXID's Up Down, Momoland's Bboom Bboom, Apink's No No No and many more. The producer created catchy sounds which were an instant hit with the audiences. He has worked with various artists like HyunA, T-Ara, Beast, 4Minute and many more. Unfortunately, on February 23, the producer passed away.

About Shinsadong Tiger

Shinsadong Tiger was born on June 3, 1983. The producer debuted at the young age of 18 in 2001. Along with that, he took up several part-time jobs to fund his dreams. He slowly rose to fame as he started working with prominent artists and creating hits. The producer was named as New Generation Producer at the 18th Korean Culture Entertainment Awards in 2010. In 2011, he was listed as one of the most influential figures in the South Korean music industry by OSEN. He also established the Modern K Music Academy.

EXID

EXID is a five-member girl group which includes Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa. Shinsadong Tiger and AB Entertainment worked together and formed this group. EXID made their debut in February 2015 with Whoz That Girl. They show to fame with their song Up Down which was produced by Shinsadong Tiger. The song quickly went viral and is considered one of the most iconic K-pop songs.

Tri.be

Shinsadong Tiger gained prominence because of his work with EXID. In 2018, he joined Idol Producer and worked on Momoland's Bboom Bboom. In 2021, he collaborated with LE and worked with the girl group Tri.be. Tri.be is a six-member group which includes Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire. They debuted in February 2021 with the single album Tri.be Da Loca. The album included the tracks Doom Doom Ta and Loca which were produced by Shinsadong Tiger and EXID's Elle.

Tri.be postponed their comeback schedule following the news of Sinsadon Tiger's death. TR Entertainment announced that Diamond comeback events for this week have been either cancelled or postponed. Additional schedules and dates will be reannounced through a subsequent notice.

Shinsadong Tiger's death comes as a shock to everyone. The talented producer was just 41. He has created many hit songs which are fan favourites and will always be enjoyed.

