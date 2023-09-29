Who wins between Jungkook and Jack Harlow in chess game from 3D MV? BTS member reveals

BTS’ Jungkook has been releasing hits after hits and showing his own unique colors. In a recent interview with Consequence, the idol opened up about his latest solo single 3D, and talked about his experience working with Jack Harlow. Here is what Jungkook had to say about his collaboration with the 25-year-old rapper. The song is

Jungkook plays chess with Jack Harlow and shares his experience with him

Jungkook and Jack Harlow's collaboration on the track 3D provides a glimpse into their chemistry, even though they couldn't record the song together due to their busy schedules. The duo met for the first time on the set of the music video. Jungkook praised the energy of the WHATS POPPIN rapper and shared a memorable experience. During the video shoot, Jungkook, who had never played chess before, learned the game and even won against Jack Harlow. This victory aligns with Jungkook's known competitive spirit and proficiency in games and sports, showcasing his natural skills in various activities.

More about Jungkook’s 3D

3D is Jungkook's latest track, released on September 29, characterized by its Pop R&B style, catchy beats, and lively vibes. The English-language song is in line with Jungkook's previous releases like Left and Right, Dreamers, and Seven. Jungkook describes the track as playful and pleasantly surprising due to its more mature lyrics. The music video features dynamic dance moves that complement the upbeat music. The video was directed by Drew Kirsch who has previously worked with Jungkook on Charlie Puth’s track Left and Right. He is also known for directing Taylor Swift’s You Need To Calm Down. The camera movements and angles add more to the lyrics and give the feel of viewing from different dimensions. A notable highlight is Jack Harlow's interaction with Jungkook in the video, where the two musicians are seen standing next to each other, playing chess, and enjoying the beats together. After the song's release, BTS's X account (earlier Twitter) posted a photo of the two together during the shoot. Jungkook shared a Get Ready With Me Video with special behind-the-scenes footage. He also posted videos of him shooting the dance scenes with the backup dancers.

