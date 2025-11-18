Who won Physical: Asia? Know result of finale round in South Korea versus Mongolia, and final rankings

Physical: Asia, the Netflix unscripted Korean reality show has found its way through to the end. With eight nationalities competing to come out on top as the strongest team, the international version of the popular reality show Physical: 100 has ended with the last episodes airing on November 18. With the last round seeing the South Korean and Mongolian squads up in each other’s arms about the crown and a winning prize of 1 billion KRW (approximately 700,000 USD), it was the home team of South Korea that was declared the winner.

What happened in the final of Physical: Asia?

Set across 12 episodes, Physical: Asia saw South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, and Australia reach the semi-finals round after beating Turkey, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia’s teams. Previously, Japan directly advanced to the fifth quest after beating Australia by an inch. Then the Death Match saw the team, believed to be a strong winning contender, and a land famous for its athletes, Australia, get kicked out over its failed strategy.

The final, Castle Conquest, involved a bunch of heavy competition, which had them vying for the top spot with every fibre of their being. A total of 48 contestants based across 6 teams saw them compete for the finale round, where South Korea and Mongolia stood tall and ready to plant their flag in the pole. In the end, between South Korea and Mongolia, the former was awarded the winning title while the latter ended up with a runners-up tag.

The winners comprised UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, ssireum wrestler Kim Min Jae, national team wrestler Jang Eun Sil, crossfitter Amotti, crossfitter Choi Seung Yeon, and former skeleton racer Yun Sung Bin, and were awarded 1 billion KRW.

Physical Asia: Final Rankings

South Korea - WINNER Mongolia - Runner Up Japan Australia Turkey The Philippines Indonesia Thailand

