Who is your favourite Korean Oppa or Noona? Tell us your favourite celebrity crush to win exciting prices!

If you can't stop thinking about the charming BTS Jungkook or get butterflies everytime Lee Min-Ho gives that smirk, if you just keep waiting for BLACKPINK Lisa's new albums or love the way BTS V talk and perform… YOU have a crush! And this Valentine’s Day, we want this crush to bloom.

Participate in the Pinkvilla Rooms presents 'A Pink Valentine' contest and pen down sweet and heartfelt write-ups for your current celebrity crush. 10 lucky winners will get BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 5000/-

Contest Duration:

8th February 2022 to 14th February 2022

Rules?

1. Sign up/Login here.

2. Join any community of your liking, Bollywood, South, Hollywood, K-pop, etc.

3. Post and tell us about your favourite celebrity crush a Pinkvilla Rooms.

4. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms on all social media handles.

5. Brownie points for participating from the Pinkvilla App.

Winners:

1. 10 lucky winners will get BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 5000/-

2. Most engaging stories will get a shoutout on Pinkvilla Rooms social media.