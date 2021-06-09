Who's the hottie playing Woo Chan in Racket Boys you ask? Introducing Choi Hyun Wook, the new rookie in town!

You definitely need to keep an eye out for the next rising star in K-Town, Choi Hyun Wook!

If you're tired of the typical romantic comedy and too lazy to decode a heavy thriller, we've got the perfect drama for you! Brought to you by SBS, 'Racket Boys' is truly a one-of-a-kind sports drama that will leave you exhilarated and emotional with every episode. It is written by screenwriter Jung Bo Hoon, popular for the mega-hit series Prison Playbook, which was already raising the audience's anticipation for the same even before the premiere of the drama. Now that it has officially aired and is enjoying incredible ratings as a worldwide viewership through Netflix, fans are already lauding this drama as the next big thing and almost all of the credit goes to the amazing cast of actors, brimming with the bright energy of the youth.

Racket Boys tells the story of Bang Yoon Dam (Son Sang Yeon), Na Woo Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), and Lee Yong Tae (Kim Kang Hoon), who were unable to play properly in Haenamseo Middle School because they had only three members, faced a turning point with the joining of badminton coach Yoon Hyun Jong (Kim Sang Kyung) and the baseball prodigy Yoon Hae Kang (Tang Joon Sang). Yoon Hae Kang decided to play only one game to install Wi-Fi at home, but he gradually opens his heart to the enthusiasm of the badminton club and their tight friendship and affection for each other once he truly realizes the worth and warmth of loving relationships.

One of the actors who has garnered particular attention from the cast, Choi Hyun Wook is quickly rising up the ranks to becoming a monster rookie in the industry. Having debuted through the web drama "Real: Time: Love" in 2019, where he played the leading roles in the first, second, third, and fourth seasons, he played the main character in episodes 3 and 4 of 'Taxi Driver', the Le Je Hoon starrer revenge thriller where he showcased a side to him that isn't easy to forget. Choi Hyun Wook has now reclaimed his undeniable presence in the entertainment industry through his character Na Woo Chan in 'Racket Boys' which is a delightful turn from his character in 'Taxi Driver'. Just with two roles, Hyun Wook has proven his mettle as an actor, embodying his characters in such a way that they evoke the exact emotions that he intends them to. From a dark hateful character to a bright and bubbly friend, Choi Hyun Wook is making it clearly known that he's built of pure talent and versatility. Na Woo Chan, Choi Hyun Wook's character shows excellent empathy and delicate care for his members and is even more endearing to the audience for that reason. All eyes are on Choi Hyun Wook too see his own personal growth as an actor as well as his character's in the drama.

