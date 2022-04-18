Why 2NE1’s reunion at Coachella 2022 was iconic; CL weighs in on her decision to have Bom, Dara & Minzy join

Coachella main stage on April 16 became a hotspot for Asian music fans as 88rising brought out the big guns. With just a teaser out, fans were already guessing who the big artists for the Head In The Clouds Forever set would be, and many bet their money on CL and Jackson Wang being two of the artists in question.

And right on mark, the two artists took to the Coachella main stage to perform one of their best displays so far. What awaited at the end of CL’s performance however, was a treat that no one expected, though many often wished for an 2NE1 reunion!

Soon after her solo set seemingly came to an end, the starting beats of the legendary K-pop girl group’s signature track were heard. Notably called ‘I AM THE BEST’, the silhouettes of Bom, CL. Dara and Minzy were seen in their iconic forms as they ascended the stage. The crowd roared and it was no less than the most important moment of the night when the spotlight shined down on the four women who defined K-pop for a long time, 2NE1.

The news of their reunion spread all over the world and it was soon a trending topic. We are delving into the many reasons why it means so much.

This is the first time since their 2015 MAMA stage that 2NE1 has taken to the stage all together.

Making history with this, 2NE1 is only the second K-pop girl group ever to grace the Coachella stage.

After their disbandment, 2NE1 fans, that is the Blackjacks, were hoping for even the tiniest hints of a reunion. This only strengthens the belief that 2NE1 will come back.

Though they’ve spoken multiple times about it, the fans had not seen them together at a public event for over 6 years. This appearance has ended the drought for them.

CL has previously mentioned that the group’s disbandment came as a news to the members themselves and so pulling off the reunion meant that much more to the artist herself. She spoke about the same through an Instagram post and added how she plans on working hard to ensure an hour long performance.

