Why are BTS fans demanding action from YouTube over Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2 music video?

BTS' Jimin debuted the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' from his highly anticipated solo debut album ‘FACE’ on March 17. Within hours of its release, the song began trending, topped the digital singles chart, and debuted at No.6 in Spotify's Global Top 50 with 4,820,096 filtered streams, as well as topping the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 110 countries/regions.

While the song was doing well on the charts, Set Me Free Pt.2 instantly rose to the top on YouTube in the United States. However, fans noticed that the view count for 'Set Me Free Pt.2' had dropped to 557K and froze after a few hours. They then took to social media to bring it to the attention of the YouTube authorities.

Fans of BTS' Jimin vs. YouTube: YouTube responds to ARMY's accusations

Outrage and disappointment were mixed in with the ARMY's celebrations over the music video's view count dropping and, at times, freezing. The fans started posting about the drop in views on Twitter:

Addressing the situation, YouTube support responded to the criticism by saying, 'It's not that we freeze the views or they receive a shadowban; it happens because when they do a release (comeback) or streaming, it gets a lot of views which makes the platform halt counting the views because they're too many.'

The BTS ARMY was once again unsatisfied because other K-pop music videos that had recently been released did not appear to have the same issues. The backlash against YouTube on social media platforms continues. The fans continue their effort order to stream the music video and seek clarification and improvement from YouTube. Despite the mishaps, Jimin's music video continues to trend, demonstrating his and the ARMY's global power.

Dance practice video:

BTS’ Jimin has released a stunning dance practice video for ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’. The intense choreography of the song and BTS' Jimin's incredible expertise as a dancer are highlighted in the powerful dance practice video.

The dance was created in collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Sienna Lalau and The Lab. Notably, she has a great working relationship with BTS and has choreographed ‘ON’, ‘Dionysus’, and other songs for the group.

Jimmy Fallon's team confirmed via social media that the singer will appear on the show on March 23 for an interview and on March 24 for a special performance of ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ making it Jimin’s solo debut on the show.



