Why are BTS fans excited about Barbie actor Ryan Gosling's gift to Jimin? Read to find out

BTS fans got excited when Ryan Gosling gave his guitar as a gift to the LIKE CRAZY singer. Jimin and Ryan Gosling wore black cowboy attire in the Permission to Dance music video and Barbie movie, respectively. Ryan Gosling sent a sweet message to BTS' Jimin, and he always gifted his guitar to him as he followed Jimin's style. But why are BTS fans going crazy over this interaction? Let's find out.

Jimin's Favorite movie is The Notebook

BTS member Jimin is a huge fan of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' The Notebook. He has multiple times confessed his love for the movie and recommended it to his fans as well. Rachel McAdams is his favorite actress, It is no surprise that The Notebook is his all-time go-to movie. Fans connected the dots as Ryan Gosling starred as the main lead of the movie, which Jimin cherishes to the core. Imagine receiving a gift from the star of your favorite movie. Jimin has not yet responded to this surprise. BTS fans are eagerly waiting for his reply.

Jimin's love for The Notebook

In ARMYZIP 2019, Jimin revealed that The Notebook had to be his favorite movie and that he had watched it around 5 times. He expressed that the film was very touching, and he found the atmosphere of the film to be very pleasant. The small emotional moments and every single detail shown were very beautiful. He ended it by saying that it was the kind of beautiful love he wishes to have with his ARMY fans.

Ryan Gosling's message and gift for Jimin

As the coincidence of matching outfits took place, Ryan Gosling decided to acknowledge Jimin's aura and charms to play the character of Ken in Barbie. He shared a message and sent him a present. Ryan Gosling said, "Hi Jimin, This is Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your Permission to Dance was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. And I have to give it to you, you wore it first and you definitely wore it best. And there is an unspoken Ken code that if you borrowed another Ken style you have to give them your best possession so I'll hope you accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides Ken doesn't play anyway so it will be much better in your hands."

