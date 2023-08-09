Why are BTS’ Jimin’s fans demanding an apology from makers of BTS Island: In The SEOM game? Details inside

On August 8, Twitter had a lot of ARMYs trending various hashtags such as ‘PROTECT JIMIN’, ‘RESPECT JIMIN’ ‘APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN’ and more. They have flooded BTS’ game BTS Island: In The SEOM’s timeline and asked them to revise the storyline for Jimin’s character since the latest story shows BTS' Jimin in a bad light. During an exchange with SUGA’s character, his character talks about quitting the group because he believes he is not good at what he does while SUGA’s character tells him to work harder instead of leaving the group. In the end, Jimin asks him to stay and watch him work hard but SUGA says he is going to sleep and tells him to do better otherwise the group will leave without him.

Why are ARMYs angry at the creators of BTS Island: In The SEOM?

Regarding the situation, after the storyline came out, the fans were angry at the creators for coming up with something that is insulting to Jimin. They were fiercely protective of the artist since he has had issues with feeling like he was not enough to be a part of the group in the earlier years, they want the story changed in the game. The ARMYs also asked HYBE to protect him since they approve these decisions and they want them to take care of him as well.

Jimin’s activities:

Recently, in the stage idea reference of Mnet's Queendom Puzzle, the initial scene of Jimin's solo track Serendipity from BTS' collection was shown to make the people understand the style, drawing attention from viewers and fans. This opening is an amazing scene that dazzled the eyes and ears by amplifying Jimin's wonderful voice and strange visuals. When Jimin began to move with the quiet introduction and cut the transparent shade with his finger, it was lifted immediately and he went into a beautiful fantasy. It is a show-stopper to see the fairy come to life. Serendipity has been viewed as a performance that shows great imaginativeness, with its novel melodious song and Jimin's dance that flows with the smoothness of the song!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans, MAMAMOO, NCT DREAM, ITZY and more confirmed as 25th World Scout Jamboree Korea concert lineup