Why are the BTS members j-hope, Jungkook and Jimin trending?

BTS is no guest to records and achievements. The South Korean boy group has transcended any barriers set for themselves and redefined the inclusion of Korean music on a world scale. All that to say ‘we’re here and we’ll be staying’.

In just another one of the amazing milestones, member j-hope has joined YouTube’s elite squad by having the music video for his solo song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G become one of the Top 100 Most Liked Music Videos on the video platform. Recently the music video also crossed 300 million views on YouTube becoming the first solo song video by a BTS member to cross the mark.

This has also made j-hope only the 3rd Korean artist to be among the Top 100 Most Liked Music Videos, previously including singer Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ and fellow BTS member SUGA’s alias Agust D’s ‘Daechwita’. ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ currently possesses over 10.5 million likes.

BTS’ Jimin also snagged up an achievement of his own. Jimin extended the record for topping the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Ranking with a whopping 34 months continuously and 36 months overall in a never-seen-before feat. Jimin recently celebrated his 26th birthday on October 13 and massive projects to support his birth were planned all over the world.

Youngest member Jungkook’s solo song ‘Still With You’, which has become a must-have for any ARMY, celebrated 500 days since its release. Jungkook’s pet dog ‘Bam’ also made an appearance on the first episode of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ taking over the internet.

This resulted in ‘j-hope YouTube Legend’, ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘JUNGKOOK SWY 500 DAYS’ trending worldwide on Twitter.

