Why are ENHYPEN fans unhappy with scene regarding Jay in DARK MOON webtoon? Find out

ENHYPEN's Jay is trending on Twitter as the fans believe that the septet's agency is not protecting his rights. One of the most vulnerable moments Jay had gone through during his days in the Mnet's survival show I-Land was used in ENHYPEN's webtoon DARK MOON. This has enraged fans as the BITE ME singer does not like talking about it. They expressed their disappointment in the agency for not paying attention enough towards Jay's character Jaan in the webtoon.

ENHYPEN's Jay's scene in DARK MOON webtoon

DARK MOON is a fictional webtoon that is centered around ENHYPEN's music video universe produced by ENHYPEN's agency BELIFT LAB. The characters are also inspired by the members of ENHYPEN. Jay's character Jaan is described in one of the scenes of the webtoon where he is said to be powerful when dealing with enemies however is a softie on the inside. The writers called portrayed him as 'weird' and it is shown that Jaan cries at home while watching K-dramas. His actions while crying are inspired by an incident that happened with Jay before. Fans expressed their anger as Jay is uncomfortable with speaking about the incident. The scene in the webtoon appears to be for fun however it is not appreciated by viewers and fans as their idol feels uneasy when it is mentioned. Netizens criticized BELIFT LAB for not protecting their own artist Jay and asked for better treatment.

ENHYPEN Jay's I-Land incident

Enhypen Jay participated in Mnet's survival show I-Land in 2020 to achieve his dream of becoming an idol. He went through many challenges like other trainees on the show, he performed extremely well while overcoming all the hurdles. He gained massive attention for some of the moments which made him popular among the viewers. One such incident was when he was close to getting eliminated and sent to the ground team. Jay asked all the trainees to not cry when the I-Land members would be announced. However, when the results of trainees who would return to I-Land were out Jay couldn't hold himself back and cried his heart out. This is one of the incidents Jay does not wish fans to talk about even ENHYPEN members do not discuss it anymore as it makes him extremely uncomfortable and he doesn't want to be reminded of it.

