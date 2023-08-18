Why are fans asking BTS' RM, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Latto to apologise? Controversy explained

Recently trends like Namjoon apologize to Muslims, Jisoo Apologize to Muslims, Jennie Apologize to Muslims and Latto apologize to Jennie were all trending on social media. But what is the whole story behind it? Read on to find out.

The beginning of the controversy concerning RM

It all started when RM, who usually shares music by other artists on his Instagram story, shared a song by Frank Ocean titled Bad Religion on August 16. The song has been enveloped in controversy ever since its release in 2012. Many have considered the song to be potentially Islamophobic due to its lyrics, causing it to find itself in hot water and amidst multiple controversies.

After RM shared the song, many people started trending the hashtag #RMApologizeToMuslims due to concerns about the song's premise. However, numerous fans also came to the singer’s defense, asserting that the song is not actually about criticizing religion, but rather about the theme of unrequited love. Many fans pointed out that the song explores themes of same-sex love, highlighting that Frank Ocean, as a prominent figure in the hip-hop world, has been one of the first to openly discuss this subject.

While the song's lyrics can be interpreted in various ways, it led to divided opinions online, with some individuals criticizing the artist for sharing a song that they felt offended their religious sentiments. Many netizens even went as far as targeting RM’s friends and sending them hateful messages. In response to the whole controversy, fans of the BTS defended the artist and provided examples of instances where RM has shown respect for different religions, suggesting that his intention was not to hurt anyone by sharing the song.

How did BLACKPINK’s Jennie get involved the controversy

When people were criticizing RM for his involvement in the Frank Ocean controversy, many fans pointed out that this wasn't the first time the song had been shared. Previously, Jisoo from BLACKPINK had also shared a video of Frank Ocean performing the song Bad Religion at Coachella, captioning it as Legendary. This led many fans to argue that if there were calls for RM to apologize, then Jisoo should also be asked to apologize. As a result, the hashtag #JisooApologizeToMuslims started trending.

After a while, the names of almost all BLACKPINK members, including Jennie, began trending with the hashtag #ApologizeToMuslims. Even those who were defending BLACKPINK used these phrases in their posts to attract more attention to the issue.

Latto's involvement

As Jennie Apologize to Muslims and RM Apologize to Muslims were trending on X (formerly Twitter), the name Latto was trending in the rap category. She had shared a screenshot of this trend on her Instagram stories. However, right beneath Latto's name, the trend Jennie Apologize to Muslims was also visible. Many netizens perceived Latto's action as rude and inconsiderate towards Jennie, suggesting that the rapper could have cropped out Jennie's name from the screenshot. This led to the trend Latto Apologize to Jennie gaining traction on X, where numerous Latto fans defended her, asserting that she had done nothing wrong.

In response, some individuals began highlighting Latto's problematic history on X, causing trends like LATTO FLOP and LATTO RACIST to emerge. Unfortunately, some people also targeted her Instagram account, leaving hurtful comments. To counter the negativity, Latto's supporters initiated trends like LATTO BEST GIRL and LATTO IS NOT APOLOGIZING, aiming to drown out the hate. They argued that the rapper was merely celebrating the fact that her name was trending.

As of now, none of the artists involved have addressed the controversy surrounding these trends.

