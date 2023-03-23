Why are netizens praising JTBC's idol survival show Peak Time for its eliminations?

JTBC's idol competition program 'Peak Time' has been winning over the hearts of netizens with its recent kind gesture. The show, which pits twenty-four K-pop idol teams against each other in a variety of challenges, recently announced that it would be giving a meaningful gift to the teams that have been eliminated from the competition.

PEAK TIME’s eliminations

On March 22nd, JTBC's K-pop boy group competition program, 'Peak Time', held its first elimination. Out of the 24 total teams competing, 6 were eliminated, even though all 24 teams had been preparing for the third round competition for about two months. Each team received a new song, which was chosen by fans, for the third round. All 16 songs were created by outside composers specifically for the show and the team members spent a significant amount of time learning the songs and their choreography, as well as recording the songs for digital release. Unfortunately, the 6 eliminated teams were unable to continue to the third round.

The Meaningful Gift

The eliminated teams on 'Peak Time' were surprised and touched to learn that they would be receiving a meaningful gift from the show's producers. During the recent elimination on 'Peak Time', MC Lee Seung Gi announced a parting gift from the production staff for the six teams that were unfortunately unable to proceed to the third round. Lee Seung Gi stated that “the eliminated teams could keep the new song, the choreography, and the outfits prepared for the stage as a gift. Even though their performances won't be seen on 'Peak Time', the production staff hopes to see these teams perform these songs on other stages in the future. This thoughtful gesture was a way for the production staff to show their support and encouragement to the eliminated teams.”

Netizens Praise 'Peak Time' for its Heartwarming Gesture

'Peak Time' has received positive feedback from netizens for their heartwarming gesture towards the eliminated teams. The program features K-pop boy groups from smaller agencies, and the cost of acquiring new songs, choreographies, and outfits can be a significant burden. Therefore, the show's decision to surprise the six eliminated teams with a song, choreography, and outfits was greatly appreciated. The program's gesture towards these teams showcases their dedication to supporting and encouraging these young artists. The heartwarming gesture has not gone unnoticed by fans of the show, and it further emphasizes the program's commitment to promoting new talent in the K-pop industry.

Many have expressed their appreciation for the show's producers acknowledging the hard work and dedication of all the teams, not just the ones that made it to the end of the competition. Others have noted that this gesture is a refreshing change from the cutthroat nature of many other competition shows, where eliminated teams are often forgotten.

