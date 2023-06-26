Why are NewJeans fans expressing disappointment at ETA's concept? ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin blamed for ideation

ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin is under fire for the new teaser of NewJeans' comeback. NewJeans released the first teaser of their upcoming single ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), however, fans from all over the world have connected the dots and they believe that the comeback concept is based on terrorist activities.

NewJeans' released a teaser for ETA which is set to release on July 31. The agency ADOR and its parent company HYBE LABELS, have been criticized for debuting such young girls by the netizens. Netizens also criticized the CEO of ADOR, Min Hee Jin, for the controversial lyrics of NewJeans' song Cookie and again since the teaser has released on June 25, Spanish fans and netizens from many other countries are upset. Netizens pointed out that ETA was a terrorist group that stands for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, which uses cars as their main transport of attack.

Fans defended the title ETA saying that it means Estimated Time of Arrival and it has nothing to do with terrorism or glorifying such acts. At first, the name of the title was ETA, however, they clarified the acronym on its Instagram and Twitter by mentioning the entire title. But this did not stop there fans observed that in the teaser video, it clearly says NewJeans featuring EVA, MIKEL, MARIA. Fans say this is more than enough for them to explain since the leader of the group is said to be Mikel and Maria, his wife, meanwhile, Eva was the victim. Fans are concerned that terrorism is used as a concept for a comeback song, which includes very young girls. They expressed their disappointment in HYBE and ADOR for coming up with it.

NewJeans

Korean sensation, rookie girl group NewJeans have taken over the country with their songs Hype Boy, OMG, Ditto, and their debut song Attention. Famous for their quirky choreographies to unique Y2K-inspired styling, NewJeans has been on the internet since its debut in August 2022. The group is getting ready for their comeback EP Get Up which is set to release on July 21.

