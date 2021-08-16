Why are Stray Kids members feeling sorry in their new song? Find out

Stray Kids are gearing up for a smashing album release and it has become even more evident with each new track that they unveil ahead of their comeback. The latest foretaste is the ‘UNVEIL: TRACK 6 Sorry, I Love You’ shared on August 16 at midnight KST, with a video of the Stray Kids members crooning along to a melodious song.

The clip begins with Changbin’s low tone, saying ‘sorry for liking you’ as Felix joins in with his peculiar voice and admits to liking the person too much and not being able to hide it. Lee Know breaks in with an unexpected rap part about bravely taking a step closer and it not being easy. Han with his multipotential voice pulls off another rap about a metaphorical ‘wall’ being built between two people.

Changbin is back, not knowing who to blame as Hyunjin recalls buying movie tickets. Seungmin sings about how beautiful the other person is to only be friends with them as Bang Chan apologises for liking them once more. I.N rounds up in a sweet voice about choosing them to like. The roles seem to have reversed in the song as some of the members who usually take up the vocal parts have challenged rapping and vice versa. Watch below.

‘NOEASY’ is Stray Kids’ second full-length album that includes 14 tracks revealed one after the other in a series of short clips just like this one. The album will drop on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) after multiple videos teasing the release.

