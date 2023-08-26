Why are ZEROBASEONE fans asking to postpone fansign? Zhang Hao's absence causes uproar in fandom

Zhang Hao, a member of ZEROBASEONE, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. The label of ZEROBASEONE, Wake One, confirmed this news on August 24, mentioning that Zhang Hao had been experiencing abnormal symptoms and light body aches. After proactively undergoing a rapid antigen test, he tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, he will be unable to participate in the face-to-face signing event which will be held on August 25, 26, and 27 KST. However, this situation has left fans dissatisfied.

Fans send protest trucks to ZEROBASEONE’s company

While Wakeone has chosen to proceed with the fansigning events as scheduled, involving the eight members excluding Zhang Hao, this decision has not been well-received by fans. Many supporters perceive it as a deliberate disregard for Zhang Hao, and numerous voices have called for the events to be postponed in order to include Zhang Hao at a later date. Expressing their frustration, angry fans have taken to Twitter to actively protest against what they see as consistent mistreatment of Zhang Hao by Wakeone. The hashtag demanding the postponement of the fan signing events swiftly climbed to the top 5 trends in South Korea.

In a show of strong dissatisfaction, fans even organized a protest truck that was stationed outside the Wake One building. The truck demanded either the postponement of the fan signing events or the arrangement of individual fan signing events for Zhang Hao once he recovers. Some fans have even raised the issue of refunds. Chinese fans have also united in solidarity to support Zhang Hao, and this topic gained significant attention on China's major platform, Weibo. Overall, fans view this situation as indicative of the company's inability to treat its members equally.

Check the official announcement regarding Zhang Hao's health here.

ZEROBASEONE recent activities

ZEROBASEONE stands as one of the first groups from the fifth generation of K-pop. Comprising nine members, their journey began through the Mnet reality TV competition 'Boys Planet,' where over 90 aspiring idols showcased their singing and dancing talents in pursuit of a debut opportunity in a fresh boy band. Ultimately, the group debuted with nine members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun Wook, Kim Tae Rae, Kim Gyu Vin, Kim Ji Woong, and Han Yu Jin.

Recently, they performed at the 2023 KCON LA, where they also unveiled a teaser film for their upcoming album. Officially announcing their plans, the group is set to release new music in November, marking a comeback just a few months after their debut. Fans are eagerly anticipating the type of music the group will present with this comeback.

