Why ATEEZ and SF9 starrer K drama Imitation is a must watch for young fans

The much-awaited ATEEZ and SF9 starrer K-drama Imitation is a must-watch. Read on to find out why.

"The trainees aspiring to become idols sign a contract first, and their youth gets caught as a mortgage." This line summarises the very essence of the drama Imitation. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, Imitation is a new drama revolving around the difficult lives that K-pop idols lead, the sacrifices they make and the intense work that goes into the making of the K-pop idols, with a lot of romance, friendship and bonding added in the mix. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, ATEEZ‘s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho, T-ara’s Jiyeon, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung, SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani, g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn, Yuri, Minseo, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, Ahn Jung Hoon, Rainbow’s Jisook and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

Imitation premiered on May 7 to a slow but promising start of 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent ratings for its two parts. There are 3 prominent idol groups - SHAX is an A-list boy group consisting of members Kwon Ryoc (played by Lee Jun Young), Hyuk (played by Jongho), Lee Hyun (played by Hwiyoung), Do Jin (played by Yuri), and Jae Woo (played by Ahn Jung Hoon). Chani will be playing Lee Eun Jo, a former member of the group.

Their rivals, Sparkling have a more 'happy' and 'bubbly' concept. Sparkling is a rival boy group consisting of Lee Yoo Jin (played by Yunho), Se Young (played by Seonghwa), Min Soo (played by San), and Hyun Oh (played by Suwoong). Finally, the cutesy girl group Tea Party. Tea Party is a new girl group consisting of members Lee Ma Ha (played by Jung Ji So), Shim Hyun Ji (played by Lim Nayoung), and Yoo Ri Ah (played by Minseo). Danny Ahn will play Ji Hak, the CEO of Tea Party’s agency.

The series is not like what I had imagined, the fun and glamourous lives of K-pop idols. Imitation is no Hannah Montana! It is brutal, harsh and real. In the very first episode, a member disappears from the group, leaving their debut performance in a fix. Another member disappears after being rejected for being old and is immediately replaced by a rookie star to replace the said trainee. The CEO of the company doesn't particularly care for their health and well-being as long as he can rake in the moolah!

The show is real, ruthless and in your face. It is refreshing to watch a K-drama showcasing the reality of K-pop, their country's most popular cultural export in a very no-holds-barred way. The performances are amazing, Jung Ji So the petite and baby-faced lead plays Lee Ma Ha who is very hardworking and passionate, but luck doesn't seem to favour her a lot. Lee Jun Young plays Kwon Ryuk, the charismatic and popular member of SHAX, who knows how to switch on his idol personality for the camera and his real personality off it. Jeong Yunho plays Lee Yu Jin, the sweet and likeable rising member of Sparkling. He hides his ambition and persistence behind his sweet image and is determined to beat out his rival group SHAX!

A reality drama disguised as a fluff romantic-comedy, Imitation is a must-watch for K-pop stans and non-stans! You can watch Imitation every Friday at 11.20 PM KST on KBS.

