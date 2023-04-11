Why BTS' SUGA may not continue releasing music as Agust D after D-DAY? Daechwita singer tells IU

BTS’ SUGA recently dropped the pre-release track ‘People Pt. 2’ from his upcoming solo album ‘D-DAY’ featuring K-pop soloist IU. shortly after the latter, SUGA made an appearance on IU’s hit talk show ‘IU’s Palette’ where the two talked about various facets of their professional trajectory as two successful idols. In the said discussion IU brought up the subject of alter-egos and how they affect an artist’s demeanour from time to time. Inevitably, SUGA’s two stage names were touched upon and IU was quick to enquire whether or not the duality of SUGA’s stage name affected him.

Min Yoongi as SUGA and Agust-D

Responding to the aforementioned, SUGA revealed that the moniker Agust-D came to life so that SUGA could voice his opinions about things that he could not exactly acknowledge as an idol. IU then went on to ask SUGA if there would come a day when the stage name ‘SUGA’ would become a secondary alter ego. SUGA was quick to read between the lines and smilingly responded by saying that once the ‘Agust-D’ trilogy comes to an end, fans might not exactly get to see a lot of ‘Agust-D’.

Watch BTS’ SUGA talk about his two stage names at 15:12 in the video below

Why BTS's Suga may not continue releasing music as Agust-D?

Adding on to the latter, SUGA revealed that as he gets older, his anger lessens. Things that made him angry and fuelled the urge to come up with an alter-ego such as ‘Agust-D’ no longer anger him. He also added that he has forgiven haters who used to refer to BTS as a group that has just come back from hell. SUGA then went on to address how people now look at him as someone who has become mellow over time, hearing this, IU asked SUGA if the behavioral transformation could affect his music in the future.

SUGA was quick to respond to the same and revealed that a better part of the music on his new album was in fact ‘easy music’ possibly referring to a soft composition as opposed to Agust-D’s signature music style that came through evidently in songs like ‘Agust-D’ and ‘Daechwita’. SUGA then also went on to add how he had an easier time composing these ‘easy songs’.

