Why can't EXO's Kai postpone military service anymore? Military Manpower Administration explains

EXO’s Kai's abrupt announcement of military enlistment has left fans sad and perplexed as to why he made such a quick choice. Fans questioned the military service law of South Korea following the unexpected news of EXO member Kai's enlistment next week. Star News recently interviewed a representative from the Military Manpower Administration to address the concerns.

Military Manpower Administration’s response

Recently, a representative from the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) explained the reason behind this decision. The rep said, "Those who receive a military service summon letter can typically request to postpone the date of their enlistment a total of five times within two years of receiving the summon. There are many reasons that are acceptable for a postponement request, including 'miscellaneous,' but this reason can only be used twice as part of the five total requests permitted."

As a result, the representative indicated that Kai has exhausted all five delay requests and thus has no alternative but to enlist on the day specified in his summon letter if he plans to abide by the law.

SM Entertainment’s explanation

Kai’s agency, SM Entertainment announced that the idol was prepping for EXO’s “comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in the regulations of the Military Manpower Administration” he will enter the army training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and then serve as a social worker instead.

Fans of Kai and EXO have expressed their disappointment and concern for his well-being, as he will be required to enlist in the military soon. However, they have also shown their support for him and are hoping that he will be able to fulfill his mandatory service safely and return to the entertainment industry in good health.

About Kai

Kim Jong In, also known as Kai, is a multi-talented South Korean artist who is a member of the popular South Korean boy group EXO and the supergroup SuperM. He became a trainee at SM Entertainment after winning the 10th SM Youth Best Contest in 2007. Kai made his official debut as a member of EXO in April 2012 and later debuted as a member of SuperM in October 2019.

In November 2020, Kai made his solo debut with the release of his first EP ‘KAI’ and the lead single ‘Mmmh’. He is the fifth EXO member to debut as a solo singer. He followed this up with the release of his second EP ‘Peaches’ in November 2021. In March 2023, Kai released his third EP containing six tracks including the lead single titled ‘Rover.’ He won his first solo music show award with the song on Music Bank.

