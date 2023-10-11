Why did aespa's Karina run shocked to ITZY's Ryujin? 2023 The Fact Music Awards hilarious exchange EXPLAINED

aespa’s Karina is known for her visuals and skills as a performer. The idol managed to surprise everyone again on October 10 at The Fact Music Awards 2023 when she got shocked and her face gave it away. She ran towards ITZY’s Ryujin and suddenly got shocked. Here are the details of what went down.

aespa’s Karina runs to ITZY’s Ryujin as she gets shocked

aeapa’s Karina had a cute moment on stage when all the idols got up to get a group picture taken together at The Fact Music Award 2023. The idol was standing at the back of the crowd when suddenly everyone faced her and she got flustered. The photographer wanted to click the photos from a different angle and hence had asked the idols to face the other way. Karina did not hear this and was suddenly facing tons of people who were looking at her. She was shocked and as soon as she spotted Ryujin in the crowd, she cutely ran towards her and the ITZY member calmed her down.

Many fans were awed at this cute interaction between the two groups. They took to social media and discussed the situation. Karina explained the situation through a comment on Weverse. She explained that while all the idols were clicking the group photos, she was standing at the back with her embers but then suddenly everyone was looking at her and she became the centre of attention which shocked her.

aespa and ITZY’s recent activities

On October 6, aespa released their first Japanese track for BEYBLADE X titled ZOOM ZOOM. The song has been receiving a lot of attention from both the group’s and Beyblade fans. On August 18, the idols also released their first English single Better Things.

ITZY collectively sang the OST for Strong Woman Kim Nam Soon which was released on October 7. This marks the first time that the girls have sung the OST. The title of the song is Superpowers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat





ALSO READ: Strong Girl Nam Soon: ITZY to make group debut as OST singers for Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook starrer