Why did BLACKPINK's Jennie call out BFF model Shin Hyun Ji's Pink Venom dance skills?

BLACKPINK's Jennie and model Shin Hyun Ji are the best of friends and 'The Idol' star shared a hilarious post on her Instagram calling out her best friend on her dancing skills. The model appeared on a talk show where she danced to the South Korean girl group's iconic song Pink Venom. Ever since the post came to light, fans cannot hold their laughter.

Jennie’s amusing IG post

It's a no-brainer that Jennie and Shin Hyun Ji are best of friends and the two of them often spend time together when they are in the same city. Jennie, who is an ambassador for Chanel, and Shin Hyun Ji, one of their models, frequently hang out at brand shows and events. They have never stopped making fans jealous with their friendship and yet again they shared massive BFF goals in Jennie’s recent IG post.

Shin Hyun Ji appeared on a talk show Radio Star and took the spotlight in the studio and performed the choreography of BLACKPINK's ‘Pink Venom.’ Although her dance moves were not as powerful as anticipated, she gave her best to deliver the performance and brought laughter to the viewers. However, Jennie took to social media to call out her bestie in the best possible way ever. She shared a post saying ‘I told you not to dance to the ‘Straight to ya dome’ part. Wait a sec.. see you at my house..’ Seeing this hysterical interaction, fans also took to the internet to express their thoughts.

How did they first meet?

Shin Hyun Ji spilled the beans about her meeting Jennie on a recent episode of Radio Star. Surprisingly, it was Jennie who initiated contact by sending a direct message to Hyun Ji. They initially crossed paths in front of the elevators during a brand fitting. Although they bid each other farewell with a simple goodbye, it appears that Shin Hyun Ji left a lasting impression on Jennie. Jennie messaged the model, saying, ‘See you tomorrow Unnie,’. But Shin Hyun Ji corrected her since they are actually the same age. Their bond grew so strong that they even visited Disneyland together the very next day. Shin Hyun Ji felt at ease with Jennie as she didn't have many friends born in 1996 around her. Their friendship blossomed rapidly, and the rest, as they say, is history

