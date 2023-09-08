Why did BTS' Jin get angry with Park Myung Soo? Fans think Worldwide Handsome may return to claim title

BTS Jin and Park Myung Soo have developed a strong friendship over the years, often engaging in playful banter. In a recent instance, Park Myung Soo fondly reminisced about Jin getting upset with him and sending an endearing text message to express his annoyance. Discover the reason why Jin sent a text message to the talk show host.

Park Myung Soo recalls receiving a text from BTS' Jin

In his talk show called HALMYUNGSOO, in episode 143 titled "[Ask Anything] Q. Do You Still Want to Go Home?" Park Myung Soo was asked to name the most beautiful male and female K-pop idols. He mentioned Aespa's Winter and ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin. Later, the host received a message from The Astronaut singer, who is currently serving in the military, cutely expressing discontent with his choices on the show. Park Myung Soo revealed that BTS' Jin had watched his show and was upset that he didn't mention him when asked about the most good-looking idol. The host recalled, "Jinnie watched my show, and when I was asked about the most good-looking celebrity I've seen in person, I didn't mention him, so I think he got a bit sulky." Park Myung Soo added that he later sent a lengthy text message apologizing, to which BTS Jin replied that he would appear on his talk show once he's discharged from the military. The host expressed his gratitude, stating that Jin is genuinely one of the most beautiful idols, and his beauty is beyond compare, so there's no need for sulking. Fans reacted to this adorable interaction between the idol and the talk show host and were charmed by Jin's cuteness.

Park Myung Soo and BTS

This isn't the first time the host has had interactions involving BTS member Jin. Jin made a guest appearance on Park Myung Soo's YouTube channel, HALMYUNGSOO, on November 7, 2022, as part of his promotional activities for The Astronaut. The episode was filled with candid and humorous moments, characterized by their ability to unintentionally make each other laugh and engage in amusing interactions, including moments where they playfully stared into each other's eyes. Both BTS Jin and Park Myung Soo are known for their humor, and their partnership never fails to bring smiles to the audience's faces with their friendly banter.

The duo has consistently maintained a warm and positive relationship, often mentioning each other positively. Additionally, comedian Park Myung Soo displayed his affection for another BTS member, V, in a recent Instagram post. On July 10, he shared a side-by-side image of himself imitating V, wearing the same t-shirt and looking in the same direction. In the caption, he humorously compared himself to the "model" V (while describing himself as just a "customer") and playfully referred to himself as "PMS," an acronym derived from his name, akin to BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan).

Advertisement

HALMYUNGSOO is a popular YouTube series hosted by the renowned South Korean comedian Park Myung Soo. The show has featured numerous K-pop idols as guests, including TWICE, aespa, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, NCT, and many others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin drops a special message for ARMY Day; Singer says 'Don’t forget this handsome face'