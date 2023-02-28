Why did BTS' Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Find out
In his latest SNS update, Jungkook told fans that he didn’t use Instgram much and has therefore deleted his account.
BTS’ Jungkook was recently live on the Korean web platform Weverse. The star interacted with fans and sang a little before finally taking his fans’ leave. Within a few hours of his live, the BTS vocalist took to his SNS account and told fans that his Instagram was not hacked but that he had in fact deleted his account. The artist further wrote that he uninstalled the app too since he didn’t use it much and that he might not use the app in the coming future. Following the announcement, he also wrote that he would rather occasionally go live on Weverse.
The news of Jungkook quitting Instagram was met with mixed reactions by netizens. While some were saddened by his sudden disappearance from the platform, others thought the artist should do whatever it is that makes him happy. Jungkook has recently been fairly active on other social media platforms. He is using lives to interact with his fans all across the world. The news comes after a sasaeng fan recently took to Instagram and told ARMYs that she has the information that fans might be interested in. The sasaeng fan then continued by saying that they even know who BTS’ Jungkook is dating. Jungkook’s clarification that his account was not hacked thereby came as a relief to fans.
BTS’ Jungkook recent activities
In 2022, Jungkook collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their superhit single ‘Left and Right’. The song made it to Billboard Top 100 in no time and currently has a whopping stream count of over 520 million on Spotify.
Performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup
By the end of 2022 itself, the artist managed to make history again when he performed at the opening ceremony of 2022 FIFA World Cup. His song, 'Dreamers', was a massive hit and quickly topped weekly charts across the globe. The song currently has over 187 million streams on Spotify. While fellow BTS member SUGA has announced a solo world tour, fans are yet to receive news concerning Jungkook’s upcoming projects.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jung Kook’s Net Worth 2023: Assets, Career, Family, Impact and Influence
A 22-year-old writer who recently graduated with a degree in Humanities. She finds great pleasure in leading, readi... Read more