Why did BTS' Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Find out

BTS’ Jungkook was recently live on the Korean web platform Weverse. The star interacted with fans and sang a little before finally taking his fans’ leave. Within a few hours of his live, the BTS vocalist took to his SNS account and told fans that his Instagram was not hacked but that he had in fact deleted his account. The artist further wrote that he uninstalled the app too since he didn’t use it much and that he might not use the app in the coming future. Following the announcement, he also wrote that he would rather occasionally go live on Weverse.

The news of Jungkook quitting Instagram was met with mixed reactions by netizens. While some were saddened by his sudden disappearance from the platform, others thought the artist should do whatever it is that makes him happy. Jungkook has recently been fairly active on other social media platforms. He is using lives to interact with his fans all across the world. The news comes after a sasaeng fan recently took to Instagram and told ARMYs that she has the information that fans might be interested in. The sasaeng fan then continued by saying that they even know who BTS’ Jungkook is dating. Jungkook’s clarification that his account was not hacked thereby came as a relief to fans.