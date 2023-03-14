Why did BTS’ RM call Epik High’s Tablo at 3 am? Fans surprised with All Day performance on tour

It’s no secret that Epik High and the BTS members SUGA and RM are friends, like really a close-knit bunch of talented individuals who happen to be fans of each other. They’ve worked together a few times in the past and present the possibility of more collaborations. SUGA worked on Epik High’s Eternal Sunshine’ while RM recently released ‘All Day’ featuring Tablo. So when during the trio’s Houston tour it was revealed just how the song came to fruition, fans were left laughing and wowing in the same breath.

RM’s call to Tablo

Fans have noted how Tablo has previously told this story to them, during multiple shows of the ongoing ‘2023 All Time High Tour’. During the recent show in Houston, the Epik High member began his story about a junior artist who called him up at 3 am and asked him to check his email, only to let him know if he would be ready to go all in. An expectedly surprised Tablo muttered, “Right now?” and received an affirmation in return. The 42 year old singer went through his countless unchecked emails to come across this one with a file attached to it which contained a song that he apparently did not even need to listen to before agreeing to feature on. It was BTS member RM’s ‘All Day’. And right on cue, the live performance of the song was presented to the audience who cheered loudly and sang in unison for it is such a great track by the two artists.

Epik High with BTS

On multiple occasions, the two groups have displayed their close friendship as recently RM recommended appearing on a YouTube show to the trio for promoting their latest album ‘Strawberry’. While recording they poked fun at the BTS member and it was all in good faith. Tablo made a visit to SUGA’s drinking show ‘Suchwita’ with his daughter Haru who reportedly got help from the singer himself for a report needed as a part of her school homework. The members of both teams continue to express their fondness of each other and cheer them on as fellow artists.

