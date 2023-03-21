Why did BTS’ RM drop to his knees on meeting SE SO NEON’s Hwang Soyoon? Smoke Sprite singer reveals

Hwang Soyoon, who is also known as SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! elated her fans and those of global sensation BTS on announcing a collaboration track with RM. Known to expand his musical reach by working with artists from multiple genres and facets, this was another successful number in the making which was released to the audience on March 14. Recently, Hwang Soyoon appeared on soloist Jay Park’s show ‘The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive’ and the behind-the-scenes details of the song, ‘Smoke Sprite’.

So!YoON! about RM

The 25 year old is a friend of the BTS member, having previously shared a photo of her receiving a signed copy of his debut solo album ‘Indigo’. Talking about how the first lyric for ‘Smoke Sprite’ came to be, she revealed that it was RM who visited the SE SO NEON studio and as soon as he entered, dropped to his knees surprising the singer herself. However, he impressed her with his next words as the starting bit of the song emerged from this very action. RM said he had suddenly thought of ‘on my knees’ which gave birth to the lyric ‘Take on my knees’, which appears at the start of the song. And from then on, the other bits were written, being created easily.

Hwang Soyoon singing Jungkook’s Dreamers

As Jay Park asked the SE SO NEON original member if there were other songs that she was tuning into these days and So!YoON! shared that a track was stuck in her head nowadays and it was from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a fact she was not aware of originally. Admitting that she did not watch the world cup but got hooked to the beautiful song originally sung by BTS’ Jungkook, So!YoON! began to belt out the grandiose track in her soulful voice, getting shy at the end.

So!YoON! mentioned further details about working on ‘Smoke Sprite’ with RM, saying that they happened to meet when they were both preparing their solo albums and decided to collaborate very naturally. Previously, BTS member J-Hope appeared on ‘The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive’ to talk about his own solo track ‘on the street’ with American rapper J. Cole.

