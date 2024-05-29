Why did Byeon Woo Seok cry at Lovely Runner live viewing party? Actor's emotional reaction to show's end goes viral

A video of Byeon Woo Seok shedding tears is making waves online. It's from the watch party for Lovely Runner’s finale, where clips of him getting emotional and expressing gratitude by bowing down to fans and staff are being widely shared.

The watch party event was held for the finale where Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Hee and more watched the final Lovely Runner episode with fans.

Byeon Woo Seok goes viral for emotional moment

On May 29, a post titled “Byeon Woo Seok Bowed To Staff Like A Folder And Couldn’t Keep His Head Up” gained traction online. The post featured a clip uploaded by a netizen, showing Byeon Woo Seok bowing deeply to the staff, unable to lift his head.

The caption of the post roughly read “Crybaby Byeon Woo Seok. He folder-bowed twice because staff members were there, whom he is so thankful for. But I can't see it without tears.”

In the clip, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok is visibly emotional as he expresses gratitude to the staff of the K-drama for their role in making Lovely Runner a global success. He tearfully acknowledges the presence of the staff members he worked closely with, thanking them for their dedication throughout the 10 months of filming and the subsequent 2 months of the drama airing.

"Thank you so much for creating such a wonderful drama," he says sincerely.

Numerous fans shared additional clips of the actor being overcome with emotion and receiving comfort from fellow cast members like Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee, among others. Alongside these clips, many expressed their well wishes for the actor's continued success. There was widespread praise for his down-to-earth personality, with fans admiring his humility.

More about Lovely Runner’s live watch party

At the recent Lovely Runner live-watching event in Seoul on May 28, 2024, the main stars including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, Yang Hyuk, and Heo Hyeong Gyu, graced the stage. They shared anecdotes about their cherished scenes from the tvN K-drama, reflecting on moments that truly stuck with them.

Moreover, the finale screening event featured exclusive merchandise such as wedding invites of Sun Jae and Im Sol from the drama, alongside photo cards, special treats, and snapshots from the K-drama.

Adapted from a beloved web novel and crafted by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner unfolds as a captivating time-slip romance. At its core, it poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok). Im Sol's journey takes a remarkable turn as she finds herself transported back in time with the chance to alter fate and rescue her cherished idol.

