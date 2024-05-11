Why did director Lee Sung Jin think he will be deported while working with BTS’ RM on new track Come back to me?

Emmy-winning director-writer Lee Sung Jin, renowned for his work on the series BEEF, recently shared insights about collaborating with BTS' RM on their latest track Come back to me during an interview.

He also entertained with an amusing anecdote from their time filming together. For those unfamiliar with him, Lee Sung Jin, also known as Sonny Lee, is a Korean-American creative whose journey has spanned from his birthplace in South Korea to the vibrant entertainment scene of Los Angeles.

Lee Sung Jin talks about BTS’ RM

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Sung Jin reflected on the experience of collaborating with global superstars like BTS' RM, acknowledging the inherent nervousness that comes with such an opportunity.

He admitted to having many questions and concerns about how the stars would approach their work—whether they would be willing to rehearse, take notes, and so on. However, when it came to RM, Lee Sung Jin noted that he was prepared for anything, demonstrating a strong work ethic and dedication to his project.

Recounting a memorable incident during filming, Lee Sung Jin described how RM accidentally hit his head on the camera, resulting in a sizable gash near his eye. In that moment, he humorously talked about his fear of being deported for inadvertently injuring this "national treasure."

Lee Sung Jin also praised RM for his remarkable resilience and professionalism, highlighting how the rapper promptly went to the hospital, received stitches, and returned to set, ready to continue working.

He commended RM's versatility and receptiveness to direction, expressing gratitude for the motivation RM provided throughout the filming process. According to Lee Sung Jin, RM actively contributed to the creative collaboration by offering insightful suggestions, demonstrating his commitment to achieving the best possible results.

The director also acknowledged the impressive support system behind RM, emphasizing the refreshing approach they brought to the project. Initially expecting a more traditional K-pop structure, Lee Sung Jin found RM and his team to be dedicated to forging a new path forward for the genre, and he felt honored to play a role, albeit small, in this project.

More about Come back to me

On May 10 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST, BTS member RM unveiled Come back to me, a track from his upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Come back to me is an indie pop song that delves into the album's main theme of "right and wrong." Oh Hyuk of the band HYUKOH participated in both the composition and lyrics for the song alongside RM.

