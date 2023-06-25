Why did FIFTY FIFTY take a break and will they return to agency? CEO weighs in on possibilities

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY has been in the headlines for the success of their single Cupid which gained viral fame, especially on TikTok, making it rise up on global music charts. However, the past couple of days have revealed some surprising information on the group as their agency, ATTRAKT, shared a statement about the lack of promotions recently as well as an ongoing legal proceeding with a few ‘external forces’ who are allegedly trying to poach the members. More details on this below.

FIFTY FIFTY’s absence and member’s surgery

With an official statement, ATTRAKT revealed that though they wished to promote, one of the members underwent surgery on May 2 due to bad health. Following the doctors’ advice and discussion among the agency, the group’s members, and their families, it was decided that the members would take a rest period to focus on their health and return once they return. Hence, FIFTY FIFTY has been on a break for a while now, instead of riding on the success of their single Cupid.

When will FIFTY FIFTY return to promotions?

In a new revelation by the agency’s CEO Jeon Hong Joon, the company is said to have begun processing legal actions against those who are trying to get the FIFTY FIFTY members to break their exclusive contract. They are reportedly receiving details on the said ‘outside elements’ who the company plans on fighting to the end. The CEO also reportedly spoke about putting his honor on the line for ensuring that justice is sought in this case. As for when will the four members return to official activities, Jeon Hong Joon shared that he hopes that the young girls would resume their schedules including promotions in America as soon as possible. He plans to put the projects that they have been preparing for a long time into action once the members return.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 with an album ‘THE FIFTY’, and returned with a single called Cupid earlier this year. Comprising Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena, the girl group is eyeing wider global popularity.

