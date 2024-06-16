Why did GOT7's BamBam suddenly unfollow Girls' Generation's Taeyeon? Singer reveals to 'crush' TWICE's Nayeon

GOT7’s BamBam dropped one of the most anticipated episodes of his show Bam’s House with ‘crush’ Nayeon of TWICE yesterday.

The GOT7 member in the episode revealed an interesting reason behind unfollowing Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Since he has been her fan for quite the incident was surprising.

On June 15, 2024, BamBam unveiled the new episode of his show Bam’s House with his ‘crush’ TWICE’s Nayeon as a guest.

On the episode, the GOT7 member revealed the interesting reason behind unfollowing Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. BamBam has time and again revealed that he is a big fan of the SNSD member. He has been following Taeyeon for a long time and participated in her fan signs as a young fan. He has been known to have called her his ‘ideal type’ as well. So it was quite shocking when he unfollowed Taeyeon.

During the special episode with Nayeon, when the TWICE member brought up the topic BamBam again accepted that Taeyeon was his ‘ideal type’. But, when a staff member pointed out that he had unfollowed Taeyeon on SNS asking for a revelation.

BamBam then revealed that he just wanted to focus on his tour but he kept looking at Taeyeon’s SNS and she has started doing TikTok challenges and they appear on his feed. He tends to lose his focus so he unfollowed her. He hilariously asked how is he supposed to focus like this.

Nayeon noted that BamBam’s ideal type is like that. BamBam replied to this by saying that she is not exactly an ideal type but she has become completely the standard. The GOT7 member added that he thinks he will be okay if he lives like this as there is no one like her.

Watch BamBam and ‘crush’ Nayeon’s full interaction here:

Know more about Nayeon’s recent activities

Nayeon rose to immense popularity as a member of the popular K-pop girl group TWICE. She recently dropped her highly awaited comeback EP titled NA on June 14, 2024, alongside the music video of the dance-pop and hip-hop title track ABCD.

Meanwhile, Nayeon made his solo debut with her charting EP IM NAYEON on June 24, 2022.

