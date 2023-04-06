Why did GOT7's BamBam vow to never mention TWICE's Nayeon without permission?

GOT7’s BamBam recently dropped his first-ever full-length album ‘Sour & Sweet’ and has been making frequent appearances on various talk shows to promote the same. During his appearance on the MBC FM4U’s show Kim Shin Young’s Noon Song of Hope, BamBam was made to face a dilemma. On April 5, Kim Shin Young’s Noon Song of Hope hosted Ko Young Bae as a DJ whereas BamBam was invited as a guest. The conversation went back and forth between a variety of topics including BamBam’s career trajectory, his role in songwriting and music composition, and more.

BamBam makes a choice between Taeyeon and Nayeon

In an unpredictable moment, the conversation suddenly demanded BamBam to choose between Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and TWICE’s Nayeon for a potential dream collaboration. While BamBam is one of the most popular fanboys of Taeyeon and has even labelled her an idol who motivated him to pursue his career as an idol, BamBam recently confessed to once having a crush on labelmate and TWICE member Nayeon. While listeners were expecting BamBam to take a while to make this seemingly tough choice, BamBam was quick to reveal that while Nayeon was like an old friend, Taeyeon was nothing short of a God for him.

BamBam called Nayeon to apologise

When talking about his recent confession on his talk show Bam House about once liking TWICE’s Nayeon, BamBam revealed that the show’s atmosphere was conducive to all kinds of casual conversations. BamBam then revealed when he called Nayeon to apologise for the same, she had quite a calm reaction. BamBam then vowed to never mention her without her permission. The latter went on to further clarify how the equation between the two labelmates is comfortable.

BamBam is one of the seven members who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 as part boy band GOT7 with the release of their debut single "Girls Girls Girls." Along with the other members, Bambam participated in various activities such as music shows, variety shows, and concerts, gaining popularity both within and outside South Korea. During his time in GOT7, Bambam was known for his unique rap style and dance skills.

