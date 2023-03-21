Why did instant noodle company Nongshim apply for trademark of BTS’ Jungkook’s bulguri recipe?

Golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, really does make whatever he touches turn into gold. All companies, not just internationally but also globally are aware of the singer’s ‘sold out’ power which makes everything that he is revealed to have been using quickly go out of stock. Previous examples of this include a Kombucha drink and a fabric softener getting unexpected endorsements from the BTS member.

Jungkook’s Bulguri or ‘fire noodle’ recipe

On March 16, Jungkook shared the recipe for his new favourite midnight snack, bulguri, making countless fans follow in his footsteps and rush to recreate the noodle bowl. In a Weverse post, Jungkook laid down the exact steps for the instant noodles he had mixed to make his spicy and delicious bowl. It soon became a trending topic and got the brand and the types of noodles some sudden but massive promotion. Now the company has stepped forward, putting down a trademark application related to this and the fans of the artist have reacted with mixed emotions.

Nongshim’s application for bulguri and bulgeuri trademarks

It was recently reported that Nongshim, the brand behind popular instant noodle types, has filed for trademarking the names of the recipe. They have decided to register bulguri and bulgeuri as their own as decided by Nongshim headquarters by applying to the Korean Intellectual Property Office. It was originally created by Jungkook by mixing the Buldak Spicy Chicken noodles with the Neoguri Ramyeon noodle types.

A representative from Nongshim explained the decision saying that the step was taken in order to protect the trademark of Neoguri (which is their own noodle type) and prevent indiscriminate commercial use of the recipe and their noodle. This step has been put as a protective measure by the company which they are saying is a regular practice followed by the officials.

Netizens’ reaction to Bulguri trademark

Fans are calling out this action saying that any commercial use is not likely as the two products involved are from different companies, Samyang Food’s Buldak and Nongshim’s Neoguri. By registering the trademark, they are only taking away the ownership of the recipe by BTS’ Jungkook. However, the food and beverage company has fought back claiming that they only wish to deter any foreign competitors from using the word ‘bul’ which means fire in Korean and using it alongside their product Neoguri, for their profits.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did BTS' Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Find out