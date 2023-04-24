Why did James Corden apologize to BTS after airing BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke episode?

BLACKPINK is one of the world’s biggest bands right now. With their recent Coachella performance and their ongoing BORN PINK, the girls have been winning hearts, making headlines, and breaking records left, right, and center. The recent Carpool Karaoke featuring BLACKPINK was no exception, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their beloved idols sing and interact with James Corden.

Why did James Corden apologize to BTS?

While the show was jam-packed with good music, good vibes, and an endless supply of energy, it did spark a fairly heated online debate when James Corden referred to BLACKPINK as the first K-pop group to reach #1 on the US album charts. The production team of the latter then took to the show’s official Twitter and released a clarification that revealed that individuals who participated in the BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke episode made an error during the show. James was given a card to read that incorrectly stated that BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to reach #1 on the US album charts when that distinction actually belongs to BTS. The note further stated that it should be noted that BLACKPINK was the first female K-pop group to achieve this accomplishment. The note concludingly apologized for the confusion and expressed their admiration for both groups and their respective fan bases.

The mistake sparked a backlash from both BLACKPINK and BTS fans, with some accusing the show's producers of not doing their research. However, the Late Late Show quickly came forward to ease tensions and clarify the error. In the aforementioned statement released on social media, the team apologized for the confusion and acknowledged that while BLACKPINK was the first female K-pop group to reach #1 on the US album charts, BTS was the first overall.

BLACKPINK on the Carpool Karaoke Segment

As they cruised down the streets of Los Angeles, Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo reminisced about their early careers while grooving to the chart-topping tracks of renowned girl groups like TLC, the Spice Girls, as well as their very own. The episode was a huge hit amongst fans of the band and has managed to amass around 12 million views within just 5 days of release.

