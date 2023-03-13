Why did JYP edit NMIXX’s “Young, Dumb, Stupid” MV? Find out

JYP Entertainment’s girl group NMIXX recently dropped a single ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ ahead of the release of their upcoming album ‘expérgo’. Netizens were quick to react to the song. While some couldn’t stop lauding the song for how addictive it was, others thought it was a little too childish. There was also a portion of viewers who were quick to notice some offensive text on NMIXX’s Haewon’s T-shirt. Fans however did not exactly have an aversive reaction to Haewon’s t-shirt and in fact thought it aligned well with the nonchalant, carefree vibe of the song.

JYP’s reaction

Following the latter, JYP Entertainment was quick to edit the aforementioned part of the video. Part of the possibly offensive text was soon removed so as to avoid any uncalled for controversy for the group. While the T-shirt was not exactly objected to by many, JYP Entertainment’s reaction to the discussion was quite normal for a managing agency. Agencies in South Korea never shy away from going the extra mile to protect their artists and their image as public figures.

‘Young, Dumb and Stupid’

NMIXX’s ‘Young, Dumb and Stupid’ is jam-packed with colour, glamour and an incredibly addictive composition. The soulful vocals of the group are brilliantly complemented by a powerful background music. While it is natural for listeners’ opinion to be divided regarding various pieces of music, ‘Young, Dumb and Stupid’ isn’t too far away from the NMIXX’s usual discography. Besides, the composition and the visuals, ‘Young, Dumb and Stupid’ is also embellished with some phenomenal choreography.

NMIXX is a 6-member K-pop girl group that debuted under JYP’s sub-label SQU4D in 2022. The release of their single Ad Mare marked their official debut. NMIXX originally had seven members. Following Jinni’s departure in late 2022, the group’s member count came down to 6. The ‘N’ in NMIXX is supposed to represent something new and unseen. Their image essentially depicts them as a group or a ‘mix’ for the new generation. In an official announcement made in February, 2023, JYP revealed that the group is all set to release its latest album Expérgo on March 20, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Epik High’s Tablo narrates hilarious anecdote from his time on SUGA’s talk show Suchwita