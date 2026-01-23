Why did Kim Seon Ho miss Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin’s wedding? Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star reveals

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah shared an unforgettable chemistry in their portrayal as Hong Su Shik and Yoon Hye Jin on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The 2021 rom-com has had a cult following ever since its release, and many fans expected the actor to be a part of the guests at her real-life wedding to longtime boyfriend Kim Woo Bin. Speaking about why he ended up missing the important event, the actor shared how his busy schedule and overseas shooting interfered with his interest in attending. However, he did send over his best wishes to the couple.

Kim Seon Ho keeps friendship alive with Shin Min Ah with heartfelt wishes on her wedding

Enjoying the success of his latest project, Can This Love Be Translated?, Kim Seon Ho spoke to Korean media during an interview this week in a café in Sogyeok-dong, Jongno District, Seoul. Apart from his portrayal of Joo Jo Jin alongside Go Yoon Jung’s Cha Mu Hee, he was asked about his absence from the wedding of his former co-star, Shin Min Ah, a question fans have long been curious about. The ceremony was held in Seoul last month wth presence of many industry friends.

Shutting down any possibility of discord between them, the actor clarified, “I was filming in Vietnam at the time,” sharing his regret. “I couldn’t attend, but I did contact her.” He is said to have added warmly, “I’m really happy for them and truly support them. I couldn’t go, but I sent my congratulations.”

About Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s wedding

Held at The Shilla in Seoul, the couple announced their plans to their fans one month in advance, after dating for 10 years. Their ceremony was a lavish celebration in the presence of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's closest friends and family members alongside industry professionals including BTS member V, alongside actors Zo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Taeri, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Gong Hyo Jin, Jin Kyung, Lee Byung Hun, Go Doo Rim, Lee Se Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lim Ju Hwan, and Yoo Hae Jin.

The ceremony was hosted by the groom’s friend Lee Kwang Soo, with Car, the Garden singing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha OST Romantic Sunday as the congratulatory song.

