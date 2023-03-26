Why did Lee Do Hyun cry while shooting a difficult scene with Ra Mi Ran for The Good Bad Mother?

Lee Do Hyun is quickly becoming one of the most famous and praised Korean actors in his 20s thanks to his many impressive roles. His latest, ‘The Glory’, has earned global fame and similarly Lee Do Hyun has received the due applaud for his contribution to the show. Set to make another appearance this year in the role of Choi Kang Ho in ‘The Good Bad Mother’ alongside Ra Mi Ran, the actor shared his experience of a particularly difficult scene.

Lee Do Hyun about his emotional scenes in The Good Bad Mother

The 27 year old actor has taken on the new challenge of acting as a prosecutor with amnesia in his upcoming K-drama. Set to have a complex relationship with his mother, Jin Young Soon (played by Ra Mi Ran), the star will definitely have a lot of emotional set-ups and demanding lines. On talking about one scene where he was supposed to show an almost crying expression while delivering a believable performance, however, Lee Do Hyun revealed to Cosmopolitan that he found it very difficult to pull off the same.

Lee Do Hyun revealed how he ended up shedding tears at every take no matter how many times they tried to film it, due to the nature of the scene. On seeing Lee Do Hyun unable to control his emotions, Ra Mi Ran told him this could make her cry as well and asked him to control his tears but till the end it did not end up as they initially wanted, having to re-shoot multiple times.

About The Good Bad Mother

The story follows a pair of a mother and her son who harbour a very troubled relationship. Jin Young Soon was strict with her son, not wanting him to end up like her, who runs a pig farm. On the other hand, a grown up Choi Kang Ho has become prickly and has a secret of his own, not waiting to be by his mother. However, a sudden incident which makes the son lose his memory and move back to his town with his mother turns things around for the both of them. Having lived apart from each other for a few years now, they find it difficult to live together with their personalities. The show focuses on their relationship and shows if dealing with a son who has turned into a child will make his mother treat him any differently.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did IU say to The Glory star Lee Do Hyun to inspire him during Hotel del Luna filming?