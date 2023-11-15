Why did Lee Jong Suk don military uniform again? PHOTOS with Shin Jae Ha catch attention

In a recent social media post by Lee Jong Suk, a picture was shared featuring his While You Were Sleeping co-star, Shin Jae Ha. The image captured both actors in their military uniforms, indicating they were en route to their duties as reserve soldiers in the South Korean military.

Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha resume duty as reserve soldiers in the South Korean Military

The photograph not only showcased the camaraderie between Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha but also provided insight into their shared professional journey beyond the realm of entertainment. As they donned their military attire, it became evident that the two actors were on their way to fulfill their duties, highlighting their commitment to serving as reserve soldiers for their country.

Fans and followers expressed their support and admiration for Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha's dedication to their military responsibilities. The image, shared through social media, not only resonated with fans of the actors but also served as a reminder of their dual roles as both celebrities and individuals fulfilling civic duties.

This public display of their military service reinforces the idea that, despite their prominence in the entertainment industry, Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha remain grounded and committed to their responsibilities as citizens. The shared moment on social media adds a personal touch, allowing fans to connect with the actors beyond their on-screen personas and appreciate their sense of duty to their country.

Lee Jong Suk is in discussions to join Ace Factory and launch his own production company

Lee Jong Suk, renowned for his roles in dramas such as Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, Pinoccio, and many more, is currently in negotiations to sign with the ACE Factory. Additionally, reports suggest that the actor is also in the process of setting up his own production company.

With a string of successful projects, the global star has solidified his reputation in the industry. In December 2022, he officially confirmed his relationship with the popular K-pop soloist IU.

