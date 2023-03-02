Why did Lee Min Ho pay additional taxes like Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Hee after recent audit?

Lee Min Ho has been a known and influential name in the South Korean industry thanks to his long running acting career which has brought him multiple hits and millions of fans from around the world. The 35 year old star has recently met with allegations of tax evasion after a Korean media outlet shared a report of his agency being subjected to an irregular tax investigation in September 2020 resulting in fines of hundreds of millions of KRW.

Lee Min Ho’s agency’s clarification

On March 2, the actor’s agency MYM Entertainment shared a statement clarifying any rumours of tax evasion by the agency or the artist. Here’s what they said.

“Hello, this is MYM Entertainment.

We would like to announce some clarifications on matters related to our agency and our agency’s artist.

Both, actor Lee Min Ho and the agency have dutifully paid taxed so far without any disgraceful incidents.

The current issue is because Lee Min Ho was asked to pay additional taxes for payments he received in the past on account of ‘illegal use of an artist's portrait rights' and if it was subject to taxation. As it was unclear whether the payments received as damages for such a case would fall under earnings to be filed, there was an error in the accounting, which ultimately during a recent tax audit was recognised as taxable earnings. So the tax for the same was paid belatedly.

Thank you.”

With this, the actor’s company has clarified any doubts regarding the tax payments.

Lee Min Ho’s recent activities

The actor has been working on multiple projects and carrying out various promotions. Recently, it was revealed that Lee Min Ho had completed the filming for ‘Ask the Stars’, his high-budget TV show alongside Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se and more. He plays the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who turns into a space traveller in the K-drama. He then set off to Canada, where he is expected to stay for a few months on account of filming for the second season of the Apple TV+ show ‘Pachinko’, in which he embodies Koh Hansu.

Recently, actor Lee Byung Hun and Kim Tae Hee’s accounts were also audited resulting in them paying for additional taxes, as clarified by their respective agencies.

