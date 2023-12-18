Why did Mark Wahlberg leave Los Angeles? Exploring the reason behind his big move from Hollywood

Showbiz life is not for everyone and particularly not a first choice where children are concerned and it seems like Mark Wahlberg had the same thought.

Mark Wahlberg ditched the busy lanes of Hollywood, California, and moved to Las Vegas with his wife and four kids last year in a bid for a better life.

“Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great,” the actor revealed in a chat with E! News.

Exploring the reason behind Mark Wahlberg swapping Hollywood for Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg did not hesitate to pack his bags and move out of Hollywood, California when it came down to what was best for his children. The Transformers actor moved out of his luxury house in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and listed it for $87.5 million. He swapped it with another lavish property in Summerlin, Las Vegas which he bought for $15.6 million.

The reason why he ditched his ostentatious Hollywood neighborhood and moved to a secluded Vegas suburb is to raise his children away from the spotlight.

“To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” the actor said while appearing on The Talk

Talking about how his family is settling into their new home, he said he spent a lot of time in LA pursuing his interests and career so now it's time for his family to pursue theirs, and moving out of LA has been helpful. “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great,” he added.

Mark Wahlberg is not the first celebrity to ditch Hollywood for a quiet and peaceful life

When it comes to celebrities raising their family, they seem to navigate towards a more quiet and remote location.

Be it 90s rom-com queen Julia Roberts who moved away from the busy lanes of Hollywood to raise her kids on a ranch in New Mexico or Mark Ruffalo who moved out of L.A. to live a quiet life with his family and kids in rural New York, the celebrities don’t seem to enjoy the limelight as much as people think they do.

