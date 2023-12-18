Why did Mark Wahlberg leave Los Angeles? Exploring the reason behind his big move from Hollywood
Mark Wahlberg ditched the busy lanes of Hollywood, California, and moved to Las Vegas with his wife and 4 kids last year in a bid for a better life.
Showbiz life is not for everyone and particularly not a first choice where children are concerned and it seems like Mark Wahlberg had the same thought.
Mark Wahlberg ditched the busy lanes of Hollywood, California, and moved to Las Vegas with his wife and four kids last year in a bid for a better life.
“Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great,” the actor revealed in a chat with E! News.
Exploring the reason behind Mark Wahlberg swapping Hollywood for Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg did not hesitate to pack his bags and move out of Hollywood, California when it came down to what was best for his children. The Transformers actor moved out of his luxury house in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and listed it for $87.5 million. He swapped it with another lavish property in Summerlin, Las Vegas which he bought for $15.6 million.
The reason why he ditched his ostentatious Hollywood neighborhood and moved to a secluded Vegas suburb is to raise his children away from the spotlight.
“To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” the actor said while appearing on The Talk
Talking about how his family is settling into their new home, he said he spent a lot of time in LA pursuing his interests and career so now it's time for his family to pursue theirs, and moving out of LA has been helpful. “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great,” he added.
ALSO READ: Who are the four members of Abba? Exploring their, career, life and discography
Mark Wahlberg is not the first celebrity to ditch Hollywood for a quiet and peaceful life
When it comes to celebrities raising their family, they seem to navigate towards a more quiet and remote location.
Be it 90s rom-com queen Julia Roberts who moved away from the busy lanes of Hollywood to raise her kids on a ranch in New Mexico or Mark Ruffalo who moved out of L.A. to live a quiet life with his family and kids in rural New York, the celebrities don’t seem to enjoy the limelight as much as people think they do.
ALSO READ: Find out to 7 underrated Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
FAQ
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’