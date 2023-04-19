Why did NCT DOJAEJUNG cancel its promotions just two days after debut with Perfume?

NCT DOJAEJUNG dropped their first mini-album ‘Perfume’ on April 17, 2023. The song falls under the R&B electro-funk genre and features charming vocals from Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. The song lyrically conveys a message of leaving one's scent on the people they love. The release was followed by promotion schedules that required the trio to promote their debut release.

Shortly after the release, however, SM Entertainment made an announcement on April 19 where it was revealed that NCT DOJAEJUNG would be cancelling its promotions for the week.

Why did NCT DOJAEJUNG cancel its promotions?

The reason cited behind the aforementioned cancellation is Jaehyun’s current health condition. The member is reportedly experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

In an official statement, SM Entertainment revealed that Jaehyun recently experienced body aches and visited the hospital to carry out a PCR test, which came back negative, and that he was subsequently diagnosed with a cold.

The note further added that since symptoms such as high fever and sore throat continued to worsen, it was decided that Jaehyun will be taking a break this week to focus on recovery. The company added that the latter can also be looked at as a preemptive measure considering the possible incubation period of COVID-19.

Consequently, promotional activities for NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini album "Perfume," including music shows and fan sign events scheduled for this week, have been unavoidably canceled. SM Entertainment then assured fans that as soon as Jaehyun's health recovers, they will make an additional announcement regarding NCT's promotional activities. The company also promised to prioritize the artist's health and safety.

NCT DOJAEJUNG: Members

NCT DOJAEJUNG is a subunit of the popular boy group NCT under SM Entertainment. The name DOJAEJUNG is derived from the first initials of its three members: Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, who are also part of other NCT subunits such as NCT 127 and NCT U.

Doyoung made his debut in 2016 as part of NCT U and later joined NCT 127 in 2017. Besides his music activities, he has also dabbled in acting and appeared in dramas like ‘Midnight Cafe’, ‘Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me’, and the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

Jaehyun, on the other hand, was first introduced as an SM Rookie in 2013 and eventually debuted as part of NCT U in 2016 before joining the fixed subunit NCT 127. He is now part of NCT DOJAEJUNG as one of its three members.

Lastly, Jungwoo was introduced as an SM Rookie in 2017 before officially joining NCT.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: BLACKPINK's Jennie's glimpses in The Idol trailer have fans excited feat. The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp