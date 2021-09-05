Why did NCT’s Doyoung ‘scold’ brother Gong Myung on the latest episode of ‘The Manager’?

Actor Gong Myung will be the next artist to appear on the show ‘The Manager’ also known as ‘Omniscient Interfering View’. He will be joined by none other than his own brother, NCT’s Doyoung who will bring along fellow NCT member Jungwoo for the episode airing on September 11.

In a recent preview clip released by MBC, Gong Myung can be seen sitting down looking at all the cameras pointed at him in what is his first variety show appearance in a long time. The clip begins by introducing some of Gong Myung’s past acting roles as he admits to being awkward to be doing this and laughs nervously.

Doyoung comes to the actor’s rescue and starts cooking up a meal much to Gong Myung’s delight who takes out a camera, clicking away. Doyoung playfully scolds his brother telling him to act naturally on the show. He also informs Gong Myung that this isn’t how variety shows are done anymore, and Jungwoo joins with his own headshake of disbelief. The two NCT members will be here to spice up Gong Myung being a guest on ‘The Manager’ who quips how there is much to learn from the younger ones.

Gong Myung is currently starring as Prince Yangmyeong in the SBS drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ alongside Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop. He was also recently announced to be joining the cast of ‘House on Wheels’ for the third season as the youngest member following actors Yeo Jin Goo and Im Siwan’s departure.

NCT 127 is set to make a comeback with their third album ‘Sticker’ on September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

